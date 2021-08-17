Bengaluru: Infosys Ltd will invest an additional $0.45 million in TidalScale Inc, a California-based software-defined-server technology startup, the IT major said in a regulatory filing. The investment is expected to be completed in Q2FY22.

The Bengaluru-based IT services company had earlier invested $1.5 million in TidalScale in 2016 and $1.5 million in 2018, taking the cumulative investment to $3.45 million. Infosys has a minority holding, not exceeding 20% of the outstanding share capital of TidalScale.

Founded in 2013, TidalScale is an early entrant in software-defined server technology. TidalScale’s software resides between hardware and operating systems to run a single virtual machine on multiple physical servers using machine learning to right-size the server automatically.

TidalScale’s software is aimed at helping enterprises to virtualize server for faster deployment with reduced cost and improved in-memory compute performance in private, public, and hybrid cloud environments.

“Enterprises who are experiencing exponential growth in data see significant value in TidalScale’s offering. The investment is intended to be utilized for research and development (R&D), business development and working capital needs," the filing said.

