Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Companies >News >Infosys to invest additional $0.45 million in tech startup TidalScale

Infosys to invest additional $0.45 million in tech startup TidalScale

Premium
Infosys has a minority holding, not exceeding 20% of the outstanding share capital of TidalScale.
1 min read . 10:30 AM IST Ayushman Baruah

  • Infosys had earlier invested $1.5 million in TidalScale in 2016 and $1.5 million in 2018, taking the cumulative investment to $3.45 million

Bengaluru: Infosys Ltd will invest an additional $0.45 million in TidalScale Inc, a California-based software-defined-server technology startup, the IT major said in a regulatory filing. The investment is expected to be completed in Q2FY22.

Bengaluru: Infosys Ltd will invest an additional $0.45 million in TidalScale Inc, a California-based software-defined-server technology startup, the IT major said in a regulatory filing. The investment is expected to be completed in Q2FY22.

The Bengaluru-based IT services company had earlier invested $1.5 million in TidalScale in 2016 and $1.5 million in 2018, taking the cumulative investment to $3.45 million. Infosys has a minority holding, not exceeding 20% of the outstanding share capital of TidalScale.

The Bengaluru-based IT services company had earlier invested $1.5 million in TidalScale in 2016 and $1.5 million in 2018, taking the cumulative investment to $3.45 million. Infosys has a minority holding, not exceeding 20% of the outstanding share capital of TidalScale.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

Founded in 2013, TidalScale is an early entrant in software-defined server technology. TidalScale’s software resides between hardware and operating systems to run a single virtual machine on multiple physical servers using machine learning to right-size the server automatically.

TidalScale’s software is aimed at helping enterprises to virtualize server for faster deployment with reduced cost and improved in-memory compute performance in private, public, and hybrid cloud environments.

“Enterprises who are experiencing exponential growth in data see significant value in TidalScale’s offering. The investment is intended to be utilized for research and development (R&D), business development and working capital needs," the filing said.

MINT PREMIUM See All
Premium

Buying term insurance in your 50s? Better late than never

Premium

ED notice may cast shadow over Sachin Bansal’s  banking  dreams

Premium

Consumption is picking up; here's proof

Premium

Why sports funding in India is an obstacle race

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!