Infosys to invest additional $0.45 million in tech startup TidalScale

Bengaluru: Infosys Ltd will invest an additional $0.45 million in TidalScale Inc, a California-based software-defined-server technology startup, the IT major said in a regulatory filing. The investment is expected to be completed in Q2FY22.

The Bengaluru-based IT services company had earlier invested $1.5 million in TidalScale in 2016 and $1.5 million in 2018, taking the cumulative investment to $3.45 million. Infosys has a minority holding, not exceeding 20% of the outstanding share capital of TidalScale.

The Bengaluru-based IT services company had earlier invested $1.5 million in TidalScale in 2016 and $1.5 million in 2018, taking the cumulative investment to $3.45 million. Infosys has a minority holding, not exceeding 20% of the outstanding share capital of TidalScale.

Founded in 2013, TidalScale is an early entrant in software-defined server technology. TidalScale’s software resides between hardware and operating systems to run a single virtual machine on multiple physical servers using machine learning to right-size the server automatically.

TidalScale's software is aimed at helping enterprises to virtualize server for faster deployment with reduced cost and improved in-memory compute performance in private, public, and hybrid cloud environments.