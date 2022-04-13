OPEN APP
Infosys to move business out of Russia amid invasion of Ukraine
Indian software behemoth Infosys Ltd said on Wednesday it is moving its business out of Russia and is pursuing alternate options against the backdrop of the Ukraine conflict.

Several other global IT and software players including Oracle Corp and SAP SE have either suspended or paused all operations in Russia.

 

