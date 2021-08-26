Infosys to open digital development centre in Canada, to hire 500 in 3 years

BENGALURU: Infosys Ltd said it will establish a new digital development centre at its largest Canadian office in Mississauga. This is aimed at creating 500 high quality jobs in the Toronto region over the next three years.

The digital development centre spanning 50,000 square feet, will train, upskill, and reskill employees in the technologies needed to help Canadian businesses accelerate their digital transformation. It will also enable Infosys to better collaborate with clients to develop cross-functional solutions to pressing business challenges.

Infosys, in the Toronto region, currently serves businesses in the financial services, healthcare, communications, retail, and natural resources sectors. Artificial intelligence, data science, automation, and machine learning are the core capabilities that this centre would nurture and expand, Infosys said.

Earlier this year, Infosys committed to add 500 jobs to Calgary, a city in Canada, over the next three years, doubling its Canadian workforce to 4,000 employees by 2023. The new digital development centre will play a key role in this expansion and lead the building of digital capabilities and training for the next generation of IT talent to support Canadian businesses.

“The Toronto Region met all of our criteria when deciding where to set up the digital development centre, create new jobs and scale our business offerings," said Ravi Kumar, president, Infosys. “Talent and high-tech know-how are in abundance, there is a real aptitude for new workplace development strategies, and many of our clients are based here. Even better, this will enable us to be part of an ecosystem that reaches across the region, linking the private sector with innovative research and learning institutions in Canada."

While the digital development centre is the first-of-its-kind in Canada for Infosys, the company believes it is based on the “proven model" of six similar digital centres in the U.S. which hire from local colleges and provide training and digital career paths.

Infosys said it has seen “exponential growth" in Canada and is firmly committed to strengthening its presence and hiring top tech talent across major hubs. Within the last two years, Infosys said it has created thousands of jobs across Toronto, Vancouver, Ottawa, Montreal, and most recently, Calgary. The company hires graduates from more than 14 local post-secondary educational institutions, such as the University of Toronto and University of Waterloo, to build a strong pipeline of tech talent.

