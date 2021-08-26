Infosys to open digital development centre in Canada, to hire 500 in 3 years

“The Toronto Region met all of our criteria when deciding where to set up the digital development centre, create new jobs and scale our business offerings," said Ravi Kumar, president, Infosys. “Talent and high-tech know-how are in abundance, there is a real aptitude for new workplace development strategies, and many of our clients are based here. Even better, this will enable us to be part of an ecosystem that reaches across the region, linking the private sector with innovative research and learning institutions in Canada."