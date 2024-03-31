Infosys to receive windfall tax refund of ₹6,329 crore from income tax department
The tax liability for the assessment year 2022-23, inclusive of interest, contrasts with Infosys' previous tax demand for the assessment year 2011-12, totaling ₹4 crore, including interest.
IT major Infosys Ltd is poised to receive a tax refund totaling ₹6,329 crore from the income tax department. Nonetheless, the company is concurrently confronting a substantial tax liability of ₹2,763 crore as per assessment orders.
