BENGALURU: Infosys Ltd on Tuesday launched an automotive digital technology and innovation centre in Stuttgart, Germany, as part of its strategic commitment to drive innovation and IT infrastructure transformation in the sector.

Through the new centre, Infosys will support leading German automotive company, Daimler AG, strengthen its IT and data centre infrastructure. Last year, Infosys won its largest deal ever from Daimler at an estimated value of $3 billion for up to eight years.

As part of this partnership, automotive IT infrastructure experts based in Germany will transition from Daimler AG to the new digital technology and innovation centre.

The centre is expected to provide its customers with the necessary tools to meet the country’s growing demand for electric vehicles.

Infosys aims to create a “gold standard" for Germany’s automotive and manufacturing companies to accelerate and standardize technology adoption. “It will provide training and innovation labs and focus on industry transformation, including the infrastructure required to design future and advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence, automation and electrification," Infosys said.

Infosys said the centre will also adhere to its commitment towards sustainability, leveraging resources such as a data centre operating on 100% renewable energy and zero water consumption.

The centre promotes a multi-cloud and carbon-neutral approach to IT infrastructure transformation, leveraging Infosys Cobalt, a combination of Infosys services, solutions and platforms that supports enterprises in accelerating their cloud journey.

“By bringing together the formidable skills and expertise across Germany, this centre will support Daimler in its hybrid multi-cloud and AI-driven digital transformation journey to scalability. It will also provide a cloud architecture blueprint for other German manufacturers to emulate as they move through a period of resilient IT transformation," said Salil Parekh, chief executive officer, Infosys.

Infosys will help Daimler in taking three simultaneous steps to transform its IT landscape: consolidation, scaling and modernization, said Jan Brecht, chief information officer, Daimler and Mercedes-Benz. “The centre will also set new standards for cloud and infrastructure services in the automotive industry."

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.