Infosys turns carbon neutral 30 years ahead of 2050 timeline

BENGALURU: IT firm Infosys Ltd on Wednesday said it has turned carbon neutral thirty years ahead of th 2050 timeline set by the Paris Agreement.

“Infosys is now carbon neutral in compliance with PAS 2060 standards," the Bengaluru-headquartered company said.

Over the past years, Infosys said it has reduced its per capita electricity consumption by over 55% with the ambition to transition to renewable energy. Infosys was also India’s first signatory to the RE100, a global initiative by companies committed to using 100% renewable energy.

Infosys said it has successfully developed a portfolio of community-based carbon offset projects focusing on socio-economic development of rural communities and contributions to the UN Sustainable Development Goals. The projects not only address climate change, but also benefit over 100,000 rural families.

“Longevity and success for a company comes from living in harmony with the context in which it operates. Right from the first day, Infosys has recognized and fulfilled its responsibilities towards overcoming the challenges in our context. It has also taken on new responsibilities like reducing carbon emission, improving air quality, optimally using water and solar power," said N. R. Narayana Murthy, founder, Infosys.

In FY20, over 44% of Infosys’ electricity consumption was met through renewable energy sources. The company also invested in 60 MW of solar PV capacity.

As part of its environmental, social and governance (ESG) vision for 2030, Infosys will continue to be “carbon neutral across Scope 1, 2 and 3 emissions every year as well as eliminate 75% Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions and reduce by 30% absolute Scope 3 greenhouse gas emissions."

Infosys will expand reskilling initiatives to empower 10 million plus people with digital skills and over 80 million lives with technology for good programs in e-governance, healthcare and education. Infosys said it will nurture an inclusive and gender-diverse workforce and further strengthen data privacy and information security standards across global operations.

“The company’s ESG roadmap for 2030 reflects its continued aspiration to be a well-governed model organization for diverse talent with an inclusive workplace and community strategies to leverage technology for good," said Salil Parekh, CEO & MD, Infosys.

