Infosys turns carbon neutral: Implications for Bengaluru

The lack of mass mobility solutions in Bengaluru has forced people to rely on private vehicles which is the biggest source of pollution in India’s technology capital. There are over 8.5 million vehicles plying in Bengaluru which has just over 10 million residents. A significant portion of this are IT professionals who, for the lack of last mile connectivity and a host of other reasons, continue to use their own vehicles. The government has even cracked down on car-pooling due to archaic regulations that fail to address the changing requirements of a city like Bengaluru.