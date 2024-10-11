Infosys tweaks hiring process, not to send job offer letters via email; here’s the reason

  • The IT giant aims to prevent fraudulent recruitment practices and provide a better recruitment experience to job seekers.

Livemint
Published11 Oct 2024, 04:13 PM IST
Infosys recently announced the expansion of its partnership with Microsoft to help drive global customer adoption of generative AI and Microsoft's cloud platform Azure. Photo: Reuters
Infosys recently announced the expansion of its partnership with Microsoft to help drive global customer adoption of generative AI and Microsoft’s cloud platform Azure. Photo: Reuters

IT major Infosys has adopted a new recruitment process that requires new hires to access job details via the company's internal system rather than through email offers, the Economic Times reported.

The IT giant aims to prevent fraudulent recruitment practices and provide a better recruitment experience to job seekers.

As per the Infosys’ new recruitment process, new recruits won’t be issued job offers and attachments over email. Instead, they will have to log into the company's internal system to access their job application details, said the report.

Also Read | Infosys, Wipro, HCL Tech brace for challenging earnings amid high expectations

“Infosys is seeking to not just prevent fraudulent recruitment practices, but also provide a better hiring experience to candidates, prevent defrauding of gullible candidates and make the system paperless,” the report said.

On visiting Infosys' career website, candidates can see a ticket that reads: “Important notice-Infosys offer letter and associated documents are available only on our career site. Candidates can access this using their login credentials. We don't send emails with attached offer letters to our candidates anymore. You can always validate your offer letter when in doubt by following this link https://career.infosys.com/offerValidation.”

Tie-up with Microsoft

On October 9, Infosys announced the expansion of its partnership with Microsoft to help drive global customer adoption of generative AI and Microsoft's cloud platform Azure.

Also Read | After Cognizant, Tech Mahindra goes after former Infosys top talent

Infosys will infuse Microsoft’s generative AI suite of offerings across its Solution IP portfolio to bring unique capabilities to market, helping clients achieve cost-efficiency, scalability, and agility, the company said in a regulatory filing.

“Our expanded collaboration with Infosys will transform industries, enhance business operations, elevate employee experiences, and deliver new value for customers. Together, we will harness the power of generative AI to deliver innovative solutions, drive AI adoption and enable unprecedented innovation for customers,” Nicole Dezen, Chief Partner Officer at Microsoft, said.

Also Read | When will LTIMindtree start delivering on its merger promise?

The collaboration aims to provide innovative solutions that enhance customer experiences and drive enterprise AI adoption. This includes integrating Microsoft's generative AI offerings with Infosys' existing solutions such as Infosys Topaz, Cobalt, and Aster.

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:11 Oct 2024, 04:13 PM IST
Business NewsCompaniesNewsInfosys tweaks hiring process, not to send job offer letters via email; here’s the reason

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Bandhan Bank share price

    211.00
    03:51 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    23.25 (12.38%)

    Tata Steel share price

    160.70
    03:51 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    1.05 (0.66%)

    Axis Bank share price

    1,174.25
    03:29 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    -9.5 (-0.8%)

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price

    130.10
    03:55 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    0.7 (0.54%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    JM Financial share price

    153.85
    03:51 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    8.75 (6.03%)

    Divis Laboratories share price

    6,141.15
    03:59 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    200.65 (3.38%)

    Page Industries share price

    45,400.00
    03:29 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    1264.7 (2.87%)

    HCL Technologies share price

    1,839.55
    03:57 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    29.55 (1.63%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Cummins India share price

    3,611.75
    03:55 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    -169.6 (-4.49%)

    Star Health and Allied Insurance share price

    547.85
    03:59 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    -19.35 (-3.41%)

    Creditaccess Grameen share price

    1,081.40
    03:29 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    -38 (-3.39%)

    Jubilant Pharmova share price

    1,146.15
    03:55 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    -37.65 (-3.18%)
    More from Top Losers

    Nippon Life share price

    700.85
    03:53 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    59.15 (9.22%)

    Network 18 Media & Investments share price

    81.44
    03:52 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    5.16 (6.76%)

    Sonata Software share price

    608.50
    03:42 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    36.1 (6.31%)

    Triveni Turbines share price

    790.10
    03:29 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    45.85 (6.16%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      76,645.00-50.00
      Chennai
      76,651.00-50.00
      Delhi
      76,803.00-50.00
      Kolkata
      76,655.00-50.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.76/L0.01
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

        HomeMarketsloanPremiumMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.