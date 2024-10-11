IT major Infosys has adopted a new recruitment process that requires new hires to access job details via the company's internal system rather than through email offers, the Economic Times reported. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The IT giant aims to prevent fraudulent recruitment practices and provide a better recruitment experience to job seekers.

As per the Infosys’ new recruitment process, new recruits won’t be issued job offers and attachments over email. Instead, they will have to log into the company's internal system to access their job application details, said the report. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Infosys is seeking to not just prevent fraudulent recruitment practices, but also provide a better hiring experience to candidates, prevent defrauding of gullible candidates and make the system paperless," the report said.

On visiting Infosys' career website, candidates can see a ticket that reads: “Important notice-Infosys offer letter and associated documents are available only on our career site. Candidates can access this using their login credentials. We don't send emails with attached offer letters to our candidates anymore. You can always validate your offer letter when in doubt by following this link https://career.infosys.com/offerValidation."

Tie-up with Microsoft On October 9, Infosys announced the expansion of its partnership with Microsoft to help drive global customer adoption of generative AI and Microsoft's cloud platform Azure. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Infosys will infuse Microsoft’s generative AI suite of offerings across its Solution IP portfolio to bring unique capabilities to market, helping clients achieve cost-efficiency, scalability, and agility, the company said in a regulatory filing.

“Our expanded collaboration with Infosys will transform industries, enhance business operations, elevate employee experiences, and deliver new value for customers. Together, we will harness the power of generative AI to deliver innovative solutions, drive AI adoption and enable unprecedented innovation for customers," Nicole Dezen, Chief Partner Officer at Microsoft, said.