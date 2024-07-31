Infosys under GST watchdog’s scanner for alleged tax evasion of over ₹32,000 crore: Report

  • Infosys is being investigated by the GST watchdog DGGI for an alleged tax evasion of over 32,000 crore, according to media reports

Livemint
Published31 Jul 2024, 07:43 PM IST
Infosys is under investigation for alleged GST evasion, according to media reports. (File Photo: Reuters)
Infosys is under investigation for alleged GST evasion, according to media reports. (File Photo: Reuters)

Infosys is being investigated by the Directorate General of GST Intelligence (DGGI) for an alleged tax evasion of more than 32,000 crore in integrated goods and services tax, according to a report by the Economic Times. The time period of the tax evasion by India's second-largest information technology (IT) services major is being reported between July 2017 to 2021-2022.

First Published:31 Jul 2024, 07:43 PM IST
