Infosys is being investigated by the Directorate General of GST Intelligence (DGGI) for an alleged tax evasion of more than ₹32,000 crore in integrated goods and services tax, according to a report by the Economic Times. The time period of the tax evasion by India's second-largest information technology (IT) services major is being reported between July 2017 to 2021-2022.

