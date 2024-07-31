Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Get loan upto ₹50 Lac

Check Now
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / News/  Infosys under GST watchdog's scanner for alleged tax evasion of over 32,000 crore: Report

Infosys under GST watchdog's scanner for alleged tax evasion of over ₹32,000 crore: Report

Livemint

  • Infosys is being investigated by the GST watchdog DGGI for an alleged tax evasion of over 32,000 crore, according to media reports

Infosys is under investigation for alleged GST evasion, according to media reports. (File Photo: Reuters)

Infosys is being investigated by the Directorate General of GST Intelligence (DGGI) for an alleged tax evasion of more than 32,000 crore in integrated goods and services tax, according to a report by the Economic Times. The time period of the tax evasion by India's second-largest information technology (IT) services major is being reported between July 2017 to 2021-2022.

Compare & Apply for Credit Cards!

icon Instant Approval
icon Wide Choices
Apply Now
Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.