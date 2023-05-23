Infosys unveils AI-first offering Infosys Topaz to accelerate business value1 min read . Updated: 23 May 2023, 03:44 PM IST
Infosys said it has used its own applied artificial intelligence (AI) framework to develop an AI-first core that potentially has over 12,000 use cases.
IT major Infosys on Tuesday launched Infosys Topaz, a new offering that combines data analytics, artificial intelligence, and generative AI, signifying the growing importance of this fast-evolving technology.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×