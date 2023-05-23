IT major Infosys on Tuesday launched Infosys Topaz, a new offering that combines data analytics, artificial intelligence, and generative AI, signifying the growing importance of this fast-evolving technology.

Infosys said it has used its own applied artificial intelligence (AI) framework to develop an AI-first core that potentially has over 12,000 use cases.

Infosys Topaz democratizes data and intelligence to bring value to more participants in the connected ecosystem, enabling them to create business models, AI-led products, services and new revenue streams.

The AI offering from Infosys is aimed to create efficiencies across the enterprise. It uses smart tools, platforms, and autonomous software engineering for business agility.

"Infosys Topaz drives organization-wide synergies by reimagining user personas, data architecture and engineering blueprints for the future. It also helps build self-supervisory capabilities from harnessing enterprise," said the company in its statement.

"Infosys Topaz is helping us amplify the potential of people – both our own and our clients’. We are seeing strong interest from our clients for efficiency and productivity enhancing programs, even as businesses are keen to secure their future growth. Our own business operations have been hugely benefited by Infosys Topaz bringing the power of generative AI platforms and data solutions. Today, our clients are building new paths to expand revenue-creating opportunities and grow with Infosys Topaz," said Salil Parekh, CEO & MD.

The company's scrip ended 0.65 per cent higher at ₹1,301.40 on BSE.