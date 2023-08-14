Infosys veteran Richard Lobo joins BYJU as head of HR: Report1 min read 14 Aug 2023, 08:32 PM IST
In his new role, Lobo will guide BYJU’S management on organizational change and transformation, to create an outstanding workplace for its employees.
Byju’s has roped in Infosys veteran Richard Lobo to head its human resources (HR) department, in a significant appointment to revive the debt-ridden edtech firm. Lobo will be an exclusive advisor to help transform its HR function, according to a report by Moneycontrol.