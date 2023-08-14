Byju’s has roped in Infosys veteran Richard Lobo to head its human resources (HR) department, in a significant appointment to revive the debt-ridden edtech firm. Lobo will be an exclusive advisor to help transform its HR function, according to a report by Moneycontrol.

Lobo's appointment will be a significant move for the startup as he comes with over 23 years of experience at Infosys where he has held various leadership roles, most recently as the executive vice president and head of human resources, said the report.

In his new role, Lobo will guide BYJU’S management on organizational change and transformation, to create an outstanding workplace for its employees. “This step aligns with BYJU’S tradition of prioritizing its workforce, reflecting its commitment to sustainable growth and a people-oriented approach," the edtech said in a statement.

In a joint statement, Byju Raveendran, founder and CEO, and Divya Gokulnath, Co-founder, BYJU'S said, “We extend our warmest welcome to Richard Lobo as he becomes an integral part of the BYJU'S family. His extensive experience and leadership in HR will be instrumental in further enriching our work culture and ensuring that the welfare of our team members remains at the core of every decision we take."

“BYJU’S has been built by its people; it is an ecosystem where talent can thrive and grow. Having Richard on board reassures us that BYJU’S will evolve into a best-in-class global workplace, where merit and growth flourish hand in hand," they added.

In July, Byju's had announced that former State Bank of India chairperson Rajnish Kumar and TV Mohandas Pai -former Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and board member of Infosys will be joining the startup's Advisory Council. The new appointments come after the startup's three key investors–Peak XV Partners, Prosus and Chan Zuckerberg Initiative–resigned from the board leaving CEO Raveendran, co-founders Divya Gokulnath and Riju Ravindran as part of board members.