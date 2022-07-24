Infosys vs TCS vs Wipro vs HCL Tech: Which company hired most employees in Q1

Infosys has made the highest hiring in the quarter ending June 30, 2022 (Q1FY23) compared to its peers TCS, Wipro, and HCL Tech. In the quarter under review, Infosys net additions stood at 21,171 employees. Infosys plans to fuel its strong growth moment with strategic investments in talent through hiring and attractive compensation revisions. Through this, Infosys expects a reduction in its attrition levels which is at 28.4% in Q1FY23 rising from Q1FY22 and Q4FY22. In Q1FY23, Infosys missed analysts estimates as spike in costs offset the shine of strong deals in the earnings.

