Infosys vs TCS vs Wipro vs HCL Tech: Which IT firm hired the most in Q2?

Four IT giants have presented their financial performance for the quarter ending September 30, 2022 (Q2FY23) period. And Infosys surpassed its peers with more than 10,000 employees added in Q2, while Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and HCL Tech followed. However, Wipro made the lowest hiring in the latest quarter. This would be the second consecutive quarter where Infosys has made the biggest hiring compared to its counterpart so far this fiscal. Not just that, Infosys witnessed a sharp decline in its attrition rate for the quarter under review.

