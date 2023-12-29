Infosys, Wipro and Tech Mahindra to witness revenue dip in Dec quarter: Kotak Institutional Equities
The growth for TCS and HCLT will likely stand at 0.5% and 4.3% on qoq and 1% and 2.2% on yoy comparison, according to Kotak Institutional Equities.
IT giants Infosys, Wipro and Tech Mahindra are likely to see a decline in their respective year-on-year (YoY) and quarter to quarter (QoQ) revenue in the December quarter, according to a report by Kotak Institutional Equities.
