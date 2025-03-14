Infosys work from home policy: Narayana Murthy-led IT major issues clarification on ‘system intervention’ for attendance

Days after introducing a new work from home rule, IT major Infosys has issued a clarification regarding the same. The company's clarification came amid concerns raised by employees over a “system intervention” that mandates them to work from office for at least 10 days a month.

Last week, Infosys in a new mandate announced that employees are required to log in from their designated office locations for at least 10 days a month. Any additional work from home days would require the intervention and approval of a manager.

If someone fails to stick to Infosys' new work from home rule, it would trigger a “system intervention”. This term led to a confusion among many Infosys employees, who expressed fears about their leaves being deducted if they did not comply with the new work from office rule of Infosys.

System intervention: Infosys issues clarification According to a report by The Economic Times, Infosys has issued a clarification on its employee app to address the concerns of its workers.

As per the report, the app used by Infosys employees to mark their attendance will no longer approve work from home requests by default. Instead, Infosys employees have to punch in at their base location for at least 10 days a month.

It further said that any extra days of work from home will be treated as an “exception”. In this scenario, employees need to submit a request to their respective managers to get these days regularised.

However, the report did not specify what would happen if the managers fail to regularise the extra work from home days.

“Managers now enjoy the discretion to approve or deny a [regularisation] request. A lot will also depend on the relationship between an employee and his manager,” ET reported quoting an employee who wished to remain anonymous.

Last week, Infosys sent a mail to employees saying that the new changes will cap the number of work-from-home days that can be applied each month.

NR Narayana Murthy-led Infosys has over 3.2 lakh workers across locations. the new rule will affect employees working at job level 5 (JL5) and below.