Infosys-Pacific International deal valued at $300 million
Summary
- This marks Infosys's second significant multi-year contract announcement within a month, following a seven-year agreement with Irish food retailer Musgrave on 31 January
Bengaluru: Recovering from the loss of a billion-dollar deal in December, Infosys has kicked off 2024 with momentum, securing two significant contracts. The most recent is a $300 million contract with Singapore-based Pacific International Lines running until 2027, according to industry executives.