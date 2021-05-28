Subscribe
Infosys cofounder buys 100 crore shares from wife for 2nd time this week

Infosys cofounder buys 100 crore shares from wife for 2nd time this week

Post the transaction, S D Shibulal's stake in Infosys has gone up to 0.12 per cent
1 min read . 11:13 AM IST PTI

  So far this month, S D Shibulal had purchased the firm's scrips worth 100 crore on May 12, 100 crore on May 19, and 100 crore on May 24 through open market deals.

Infosys co-founder S D Shibulal has again bought shares worth 100 crore of the IT major from wife Kumari Shibulal through an open market transaction, for the second time this week.

"...We are hereby informing you about purchase of 7,22,545 equity shares (representing 0.02 per cent) of Infosys from Kumari Shibulal by way of block sale on the platform of the stock exchange on May 27, 2021," S D Shibulal said in a regulatory filing.

Post the transaction, S D Shibulal's stake in Infosys has gone up to 0.12 per cent, while Kumari Shibulal's stake stands at 0.14 per cent.

For the second time this week, Shibulal has bought shares worth 100 crore of the IT major from wife Kumari Shibulal through an open market transaction.

So far in May, S D Shibulal had purchased the firm's scrips worth 100 crore on May 12, 100 crore on May 19, and 100 crore on May 24 through open market deals.

The shares were offloaded by Kumari Shibulal on all the occasions.

