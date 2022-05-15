Infra, economic activity pave way for healthy CV sales

However, while freight rates continued to increase every month, fleet utilization is flat, thanks to an uneven rate of demand growth in industry sectors. “In April, transporters passed on higher diesel prices by raising freight rates on several routes. However, fleet utilization was flat on-month. While there was higher utilization for agri-products, cement, mining (coal and iron ore), and parcel and loose goods, it was offset by slightly lower utilization for auto-carriers, market load and steel. Utilization was flat for fast moving consumer goods, fast moving consumer durables, containers, textiles, petroleum tankers, " a survey of 100-plus transporters by rating agency Crisil showed. It said cash flows were becoming tighter due to high fuel costs. “Free cash flows with fleet operators decreased 200 bps on-month, largely because of fuel price rise. Higher operating cost constrained the ability of transporters to generate higher, or maintain, cash flows compared with last month," the Crisil report added.

