Infra financier NaBFID raises ₹10,000 crore in maiden bond issue1 min read 15 Jun 2023, 06:45 PM IST
The infrastructure financier said it received bids of ₹23,629.5 crore and the bonds were oversubscribed by about 4.7 times, as against the base issue of ₹5,000 crore
MUMBAI : The National Bank for Financing Infrastructure and Development (NaBFID), India’s youngest state-backed infrastructure financier, on Thursday said it has raised ₹10,000 crore in its maiden bond issue.
