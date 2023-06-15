Business News/ Companies / News/  Infra financier NaBFID raises 10,000 crore in maiden bond issue
Back

MUMBAI : The National Bank for Financing Infrastructure and Development (NaBFID), India’s youngest state-backed infrastructure financier, on Thursday said it has raised 10,000 crore in its maiden bond issue. 

The infrastructure financier said it received bids of 23,629.5 crore and the bonds were oversubscribed by about 4.7 times, as against the base issue of 5,000 crore. NaBFID said in a statement that the unsecured non-convertible debt securities have been issued at an annualized coupon rate of 7.43% for a 10 year-tenure. 

This, it said, is the largest debt issuance by an All India Financial Institution (AIFI). NaBFID has received a AAA-credit rating from domestic credit rating agencies and has received in-principle listing approvals from BSE and NSE, and the bonds are expected to be listed shortly, it said. 

While SBI Capital Markets was the lead advisor, Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas was the legal advisor for the issuance. 

"Infrastructure development is a priority for the nation and access to low-cost funds is imperative to achieve this objective," said

Rajkiran Rai G, managing director, NaBFID.

NaBFID started operations in 2021 with an initial capital infusion of 20,000 crore and an additional grant of 5,000 crore from the government. The grant is meant to subsidize lending rates.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Shayan Ghosh
Shayan Ghosh is a national writer at Mint reporting on traditional banks and shadow banks. He has over a decade of experience in financial journalism. Based in Mint’s Mumbai bureau since 2018, he tracks interest rate movements and its impact on companies and the broader economy. His interests also include the distressed debt market, especially as India’s bankruptcy law attempts recoveries of billions worth of toxic assets.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Updated: 15 Jun 2023, 06:45 PM IST
Next Story
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout