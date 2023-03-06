Infra, manufacturing push to help economy scale $7 tn peak

Infra, manufacturing push to help economy scale $7 tn peak2 min read . Updated: 06 Mar 2023, 01:14 AM IST
- This growth will be driven by consistent government policy, large-scale capital investment, efforts to drive digitization and automation in manufacturing to drive productivity, as well as capturing opportunities presented by our commitment to become a net-zero emissions economy by 2070
NEW DELHI : India’s path to becoming a $7 trillion economy by 2030 is dependent on two key areas of growth: manufacturing and infrastructure creation, the two fundamental pillars of economic development in a fast-evolving nation like India, poised to soon become the fastest growing economy in the world, according to a panel of key industry stakeholders from the infrastructure and manufacturing sectors at the Mint Zetwerk Smart Manufacturing Summit.
