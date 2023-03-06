Infra, manufacturing push to help economy scale $7 tn peak

Vishal Chaudhary, co-founder of Zetwerk, a business-to-business digital manufacturing marketplace, explained how his company helps customers discover the right supplier for their product, orchestrate the supply chain, and increase reliability and transparency in the manufacturing process. “It helps the customer avoid a lot of hassle and the supplier access the kind of demand which historically he was not able to access," said Chaudhary. He added that this model has helped some of their longest-wintered suppliers increase the utilization of their manufacturing capacity from about 15-20% to up to 45-50%.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}