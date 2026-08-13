Infra.Market eyes backdoor market entry via Shalimar Paints share swap deal

Hella Infra Market Ltd, which operates the Infra.Market building materials platform and is a promoter entity of listed Shalimar Paints Ltd, is exploring a way to take its business to the public markets without going ahead with a conventional initial public offering (IPO).
The board of Shalimar Paints has approved a preferential share swap under which shareholders of Hella Infra Market will receive shares and compulsorily convertible preference shares in the listed paints company, according to an exchange filing 12 August.