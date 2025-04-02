Companies
Inframarket’s venture debt backers explore $30 mn secondary stake sale ahead of IPO
SummaryThe development comes after the construction materials marketplace Infra.Market secured over $120 million in a pre-IPO funding round in January, valuing it at about $2.7 billion.
Infra.Market’s venture debt backers are exploring a $30 million secondary transaction in an extended pre-IPO round as they look to encash their stake before the company files its draft papers later this quarter, three people familiar with the matter told Mint.
