Infrastructure consultancy firm REPL to prepare master plan for 19 ULBs of Uttarakhand

REPL will evaluate various aspects of town planning including building structure, roads, land uses, parking, industrial policy, water supplies, drainage, sanitation, land sustainability in environmentally sensitive areas and opportunity of economic growth of region etc. while developing the master plan for horizon year 2041
New Delhi: Town and Country Planning Department, Uttarakhand has appointed infrastructure consultancy firm Rudrabhishek Enterprises Ltd (REPL) for the formulation of GIS Based Development/ Master Plan(s) for 19 urban local bodies (ULBs) of two clusters namely cluster 3 and 6.
“For the given project REPL will review existing Master Plan and then formulate the GIS based Master Plan 2041 of the earmarked regions keeping into consideration the environmental sustainability, infrastructure & transport provision, Industrial development, effective land use management and spatial growth management," said a press release.
This will include spatial attribute collection, ground truthing, and vetting of base maps, collection of socio-economic data and comprehensive assessment of the existing situation and identification of the general trends of socio-economic development at the regional level.
“The project is divided into six stages and is expected to be completed in 18 months," it added.
“Uttarakhand is a land of promise and possibilities where development needs to be undertaken keeping into consideration ecological balance. The existing master plans have become outdated and need a modern-day approach to accelerate the growth in the region. Technology is playing a defining role in the infrastructure development of the country,“ Pradeep Misra, CMD-REPL said.
“We have been working on various projects across India using advance and innovative Geospatial technology for quite a long time. Enhanced visibility from the GIS technology enables the authorities to plan the development more effectively. Our expertise has enabled us in executing these projects with greater efficiency and now that experience will help us accomplish this project with precision," he added.
“Preparation of GIS-based master plan has become extremely important for effective planning of a city. While preparing the master plan we will do a detailed analysis of urban sprawl, study of existing land use, assessment for future needs, determination of suitability of available land for various activities/uses, planning of new road links, reserving land for public facilities and services, zoning and framing suitable development promotion and control regulations,“ Prabhakar Kumar, AVP & HoD-Urban Planning-REPL said.
“For the given project, we will undertake both primary and secondary data collection including land use survey, socio-economic, traffic, transportation, environment sensitivity & land sustainability and other surveys to identify the specific requirements of the region and their corresponding solutions," he added.
Apart from this, REPL is already working on various infrastructure and planning projects for both the state and central government including Smart Cities, PMAY, BIM consultancy for Chennai Metro, GIS-Based master plans under AMRUT, water supply system, street vending plans, online building plan approval system, National Highways etc.