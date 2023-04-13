Infosys projects weak sales outlook, shares dive3 min read . Updated: 13 Apr 2023, 11:37 PM IST
- The company forecast annual revenue growth to range between 4% and 7%, falling short of the average analyst estimate of nearly 11%
- Infosys’s headcount dropped by 3,611 employees in the March quarter, although attrition reduced to 20.9%
NEW DELHI : Infosys Ltd, India’s second-largest software services company, projected slower-than-expected sales for the year to 31 March, as clients became cautious about spending due to fears of a looming recession and the banking crisis in the West.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×