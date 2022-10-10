Inga Ventures partners Singaporean TIH to raise Rs125 cr PE fund

Meanwhile, SGX-listed TIH Ltd, set up in 1994, currently has two business segments – investment business and fund management. Under the former, TIH is involved in special situation investments in both public and private companies, acquisitions of secondary portfolio and non-core assets, private credit, and long term strategic private equity. Under the Fund Management segment, TIHIM, a wholly-owned subsidiary of TIH, is a multi-strategy investment manager with current asset under management of more than $1.12 billion in strategies such as special situation, public equity and private equity.

