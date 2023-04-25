Ingka Centres partners PVR-Inox to open 9-screen cinema in Gurugram retail centre

New Delhi: Ingka Centres, Ikea parent Ingka Group’s shopping centre division, and cinema chain PVR-Inox on Tuesday announced the signing of a partnership to set up a nine-screen movie theatre within the upcoming Ingka Centre in Gurugram.

Ingka Group, which also comprises Ikea Retail and Ingka Investments, unveiled plans for the Gurugram centre last year, allocating a total investment of approximately €400 million ( ₹3,500 crore) for the mixed-use development, slated to open in late 2025. The Gurugram centre will feature various retail formats, workspaces, and community event spaces, with an expected annual visitor count of 20 million.

“We welcome Ingka Centres to the state of Haryana. We are truly delighted to participate in this huge real estate development, acting as the entertainment partner for this sustainable mixed-use destination in Gurugram," said Ajay Bijli, managing director, PVR Inox Ltd.

He added that the company’s growth strategy relies on expanding its reach and offering the multiplex experience through integrated retail infrastructure developments.

Ingka Centres has more than 40 years of experience in shopping centres and works with over 3,000 brands across its portfolio of over 45 shopping centres in various markets globally. Another such shopping centre is expected to come up in Noida. These centres are typically anchored by an Ikea store.

“To attract such a major leisure and entertainment operator to our new project in Gurugram is a real win and reflects our ambitions to develop meeting places that will become a benchmark in the Indian market, for shopping and beyond," said Vasco Santos, Global Sales & Leasing Director, Ingka Centres.