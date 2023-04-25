Ingka Centres partners PVR-Inox to open 9-screen cinema in Gurugram retail centre

Ingka Centres partners PVR-Inox to open 9-screen cinema in Gurugram retail centre1 min read . Updated: 25 Apr 2023, 02:39 PM IST
Ingka Group, which also comprises Ikea Retail and Ingka Investments, unveiled plans for the Gurugram centre last year, allocating a total investment of approximately ₹3,500 crore for the mixed-use development, slated to open in late 2025
New Delhi: Ingka Centres, Ikea parent Ingka Group’s shopping centre division, and cinema chain PVR-Inox on Tuesday announced the signing of a partnership to set up a nine-screen movie theatre within the upcoming Ingka Centre in Gurugram.
