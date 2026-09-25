Ingram Micro bets on small businesses to drive India growth

Ingram Micro Holding Corp. is betting on small and medium enterprises with annual revenue between $1million and $ 10 million to boost its India business, as it aims to pre-package solutions and leverage its consulting expertise to tap the market.
In an interaction with Mint, Ingram Micro India's management said small and medium businesses were driving its investments in the country. Flavio Moraes Junior, chief country executive of Ingram Micro India, said it had all the elements to tap the small-to-medium business market.