Ingram Micro bets on small businesses to drive India growth

BENGALURU : Ingram Micro Holding Corp. is betting on small and medium enterprises with annual revenue between $1million and $ 10 million to boost its India business, as it aims to pre-package solutions and leverage its consulting expertise to tap the market.
BENGALURU : Ingram Micro Holding Corp. is betting on small and medium enterprises with annual revenue between $1million and $ 10 million to boost its India business, as it aims to pre-package solutions and leverage its consulting expertise to tap the market.
In an interaction with Mint, Ingram Micro India's management said small and medium businesses were driving its investments in the country. Flavio Moraes Junior, chief country executive of Ingram Micro India, said it had all the elements to tap the small-to-medium business market.
In an interaction with Mint, Ingram Micro India's management said small and medium businesses were driving its investments in the country. Flavio Moraes Junior, chief country executive of Ingram Micro India, said it had all the elements to tap the small-to-medium business market.
India, Ingram Micro's second-largest market, accounted for about a tenth of the California-based company's 2025 revenue, or $5 billion, according to filings with the US Securities and Exchange Commission.
Ingram Micro ended last year with $52.6 billion in revenue, up 9.5% from the year-ago period, reversing a decline in 2024. Its India business grew at a similar pace, according to its financials.
The company gets a little more than three-fifths of its revenue from reselling laptops, phones and other consumer devices, while about a third comes from providing servers and IT services for clients, including software licences.
Advisory push
For now, it is banking on giving advisory services to small companies.
“They are a growth vector for sure, especially here in India, but not only for India. Of course, they are a more cost-sensitive market, so having the right solution and helping them make the right decision is important. And this comes from how we can make technology easier for them,” said Moraes Junior, who has been in the company for almost a decade, previously as its Brazil head.
However, the company’s management did not disclose its revenue from mid-sized businesses, adding that they had unique requirements.
“Sometimes this is hard for an SMB (small and medium business) to understand what is going to be the best solution for them. I think being the right advisory, giving them the right solution makes this easier, and the right cost is key,” Moraes said, adding that the lack of technology know-how was among their biggest challenges and that the company was partnering with vendors to help in its consulting services.
The management said the company is onboarding sales executives to help resell technology and software solutions to the mid-sized firms. It is also considering a one-size-fits-all package for smaller firms.
“Also, we are running some vertical-based solutions, like we have solutions for hospitality, solutions for healthcare. So we create a pre-packaged solution,” said Ankesh Kumar, who is the director of marketing for Ingram Micro India.
The company’s push comes amid a shortage of memory chips, which it identifies as a risk factor in its financials. The shortage of memory chips due to heavy data centre and artificial intelligence (AI) usage is pushing hardware companies to hike prices of laptops and mobile phones.
However, the management said it is not impacted by these shortages, especially in India.
“So, I think with all the component shortages, this was driving a lot of change in behaviour in the market, and every country experienced it in a different way. So coming back to India, our experience (was) that we saw a lot of pull-forward motion. So this didn't stop the projects,” said Moraes Junior.
“I think the (shortage) made them go faster because the sentiment was that the price increase was something that was not ending. So instead of waiting for the price to be even more, they were kind of pulling forward these decisions,” Moraes Junior added, stating that clients advanced tech orders anticipating more price rises.
The company is currently on its second stint on the New York Stock Exchange. It got listed in 1996 and more recently in October 2024. About 90% of its shares are owned by Platinum Equity, which is a California-based private equity firm with about $48 billion in assets under management. The remaining 10% of its shares are held by the public and the company’s management. The company completed 47 years in the country and expanded its office presence in Bengaluru on 26 September.
Its shares have jumped 22.9% since the start of the year, reflecting shareholder optimism towards its strategy.
Operational hurdles
The company also faces concentration risk, as much of its business comes from a few vendors. Case in point: Apple Inc., which alone accounted for a fifth of its revenue last year. However, the management did not comment on Apple widening its retail channels through its stores and online sales.
For now, it is also placing bets on its digital platform, Xvantage, where retailers can buy gadgets on the website, rather than physically placing orders with a salesperson and tracking shipments with another Ingram executive. The management said most of its Xvantage software was made in its India offices.
“In India, we have had this Xvantage for the last three years, and the beauty is that the Xvantage is being developed in India. We have thousands of engineers sitting in Chennai, Mumbai, and Pune who are doing the development for the Xvantage for the world,” said Kumar.