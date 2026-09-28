India-Japan platform to invest $100 million in consumer, healthcare assets

Ideas N Journey (InJ), an India-Japan-focused investment platform, is looking to deploy $100 million across consumer-focused real assets as well as healthcare in India, top executives said.
“Fundamentally, we're looking for consumer brands that are being created, backed by infrastructure assets. At the same time, they should be in some way leveraging Japanese technology. On the healthcare front, we're more interested in niche healthcare bets like obesity and gut health, Dheeraj Rathi, partner and investor in India at InJ Corporation, said in an interview with Mint.