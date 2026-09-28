India-Japan platform to invest $100 million in consumer, healthcare assets

Ideas N Journey (InJ), an India-Japan-focused investment platform, is looking to deploy $100 million across consumer-focused real assets as well as healthcare in India, top executives said.
Ideas N Journey (InJ), an India-Japan-focused investment platform, is looking to deploy $100 million across consumer-focused real assets as well as healthcare in India, top executives said.
“Fundamentally, we're looking for consumer brands that are being created, backed by infrastructure assets. At the same time, they should be in some way leveraging Japanese technology. On the healthcare front, we're more interested in niche healthcare bets like obesity and gut health, Dheeraj Rathi, partner and investor in India at InJ Corporation, said in an interview with Mint.
“Fundamentally, we're looking for consumer brands that are being created, backed by infrastructure assets. At the same time, they should be in some way leveraging Japanese technology. On the healthcare front, we're more interested in niche healthcare bets like obesity and gut health, Dheeraj Rathi, partner and investor in India at InJ Corporation, said in an interview with Mint.
The firm's intention to make bets in healthcare is part of a larger boom of fitness tracking, diet management and weight loss that has become of interest to venture investors. Companies such as BioPeak, MetaGO, Cent Health, Nura and Ultrahuman Labs have cropped up in a bid to ride the wave, Mint reported earlier this month.
The firm made a $5 million investment in ECHT Ventures, a multi-sector family-run business. This is the first institutional cheque that ECHT has raised. The investment is in ECHT’s consumer-facing waterfront project portfolio. The InJ-ECHT platform plans to build infrastructure to help increase inland freight movement.
InJ plans to take the company public through a mainboard initial public offering in the next three years. Specialty chemicals is another area of focus for the firm.
The fund is the latest venture investor from Japan looking to park more money in India, especially after Southeast Asia failed to provide the promised returns, Mint reported last year. Southeast Asia is going through a funding drought after eFishery, an Indonesian aquaculture technology startup, collapsed following a massive financial fraud scandal.
InJ is positioning itself more as a venture studio to give portfolio companies access to the firm's founders’ larger network of connections across Japan and India.
“The idea here was to tap the small company innovation of Japan and innovation adoption in India by small and medium businesses–capital is just a facilitator," Rathi said.
Family-run businesses
The firm is looking to back family-run businesses as part of its portfolio building process. This is a trend that is slowly playing out, but more so on the growth investment side. The younger generation is taking over the reins of their family businesses and looking to professionalize them while also taking them global.
Domestic private equity fund Multiples said last week it is looking to back family-run businesses in the industrials segment while Singapore-based Circulate Capital told Mint in an interview in April that small and medium businesses in the circular economy sector are increasingly looking to professionalize.
“Ideally, we're looking to help the companies we back create joint ventures so we can scale them globally,” said Rathi. “We're looking for entrepreneurs who are okay to partner and ideally create billion-dollar businesses much faster.”
The firm’s rationale is that JVs with Japanese companies will help Indian businesses scale up faster, given the wider global acceptability of their eastern counterparts. InJ's focus is to create and back a portfolio of three to five companies.
The firm's fund is a vehicle out of GIFT City in Gujarat, which Rathi said is because of the 20-year tax holiday.
“The availability of a 20-year tax holiday for eligible fund structures, alongside the opportunity to build a sustained investment platform around India’s infrastructure and emerging sectors, was an important consideration in choosing GIFT City,” he said.
InJ's maiden investment vehicle consists of limited partners split between India high-net worth individuals and Japanese private equity firms. While Japanese venture funds have become more active in the country, PEs continue to remain cautious.
“They're still not wholly committed because they still don't have a large risk-taking appetite just yet, but they're willing to provide chunks of capital and say go find innovation,” said Yoshiaki Uno, an investor in InJ Corporation.