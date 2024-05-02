Injectables maker Maiva Pharma raises ₹1,000 crore to set up new manufacturing unit
The company has a portfolio of over 75 products in CDMO services across the US, Canada, Europe, Australia, and LATAM markets.
BENGALURU : Maiva Pharma, a Bengaluru-based injectables manufacturer, has secured ₹1,000 crore in a mix of primary and secondary funding from a fund managed by Morgan Stanley Private Equity Asia and India Life Sciences Fund-IV, led by InvAscent, to set up a new manufacturing plant near Hosur, Tamil Nadu.