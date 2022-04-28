Mobile advertising technology company InMobi has restructured its Asia-Pacific (APAC) leadership with three leaders being given new responsibilities.

Vasuta Agarwal has now been appointed as the SVP and GM of Consumer Platform Advertising, while Rishi Bedi and Richard O’Sullivan have been given the roles of managing director and the VP of Agency Partnerships at APAC respectively.

InMobi said that the new appointments are to monetise advertisements for third-party properties through the InMobi Advertising Platform.

Agarwal, who was the managing director of APAC earlier, will now globally lead the monetisation of InMobi’s consumer platforms as the SVP and GM of Consumer platform Advertising.

Meanwhile, Bedi, who earlier served as the VP and GM of Southeast Asia, Japan and Korea, has been given Agarwal’s previous role, as the Managing Director of Asia Pacific. He will handle InMobi’s operations across Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia and ANZ regions.

Sullivan, who is the VP and GM of ANZ, will now work as VP, Agency Partnerships across APAC. He will be the central point of contact in APAC for clients and will also handle deeper engagements at the regional level.

Sullivan will also be the VP, Agency Partnerships across APAC, now under the fresh expansion. As the central point of contact in APAC for Agencies, he will be responsible for deeper levels of engagement at the regional level and generalising the success currently experienced at local levels.

Additionally, Rajesh Pantina, the previous Director of Marketing at InMobi, will now specifically handle marketing for the InMobi Advertising platform at APAC, across consumer and third-party properties, the company said.

“Vasuta, Rishi, Richard, and Rajesh have been longstanding members of the InMobi leadership team in APAC. With these changes, we are ready to embrace our significant growth potential," said Abhay Singhal, Co-founder, InMobi Group, and CEO, InMobi Advertising Platform.