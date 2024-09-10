India's first unicorn InMobi has two IPOs on its menu now

InMobi Pte Ltd expects its consumer tech unit Glance to turn profitable next fiscal year, and plans to list it separately later, chief executive officer Naveen Tewari said, more than five years after it floated the subsidiary to diversify its core ad tech business. The company, which has made a series of acquisitions in the past, now plans to gun for bigger targets, in deals of $500 million and above.

InMobi, India's first unicorn, has already decided to move its corporate headquarters from Singapore to India ahead of an IPO of its profitable ad tech business. InMobi is expected to file draft papers for an IPO of its advertising business later this year or early next year, for a listing in the second half of FY26.

“We are rapidly expanding into new regions for Glance. As these new regions become live and reach a maturity level, it will achieve scale and turn profitable," said Tewari, also co-founder of the 17-year-old company.

One billion phones

Glance, which reaches 450 million smartphones in markets including India, Southeast Asia and Japan hopes to reach the one billion mark in three to four years. Earlier this year, it entered the US. InMobi believes the US and Japan will prove to be high-margin markets; currently, it makes revenues on advertising on Glance, but as it enables commerce in these regions, it expects to achieve the scale to hit profitability, Tewari said, preparing the ground for Glance to go public on its own.

Bikash Chowdhury, chief marketing officer for InMobi and Glance said the company expects the Asia-Pacific market to be a key growth driver.

“In the past 18 months or so, I think the larger narrative just at a macro level is that in 2020, covid-19 happened, and then businesses came online. At InMobi, the nature of the business is demand-driven -- As the economy grows, our business also starts to see growth. What has happened is post-pandemic, as businesses have arrived at a new normal, so you are not getting the massive growth that you were seeing in 2021-22 possibly. So, InMobi as a business is also following that," Chowdhury said.

Lock screen content

Founded in 2019, Glance delivers content directly to Android lock screens, delivering advertisements and commerce. Alongside, it has been building Roposo, video-commerce app it acquired in 2019. Glance remains an unconsolidated subsidiary of InMobi; meaning the unit's balance sheet remains separate from its parent's.

Glance raised external capital for the first time in September 2019, securing $45 million from US venture capital firm Mithril Capital backed by Peter Thiel. It turned a unicorn in December 2020, when it raised an additional $145 million in a round led by Google and Mithril. In August 2021, Jio Platforms invested $200 million in Glance. Currently, InMobi owns nearly 60% in Glance, while Jio Platforms, Google and Mithril own the rest.

InMobi's core ad tech business enables third-party consumer businesses to advertise on other platforms, for which it takes a fee. This business has grown in fits and starts over the last four years, in part because of the pandemic outbreak. In FY19, the ad tech business reported revenues of $374 million, but its revenues dropped in subsequent years. The business, however, has remained profitable. In FY21, InMobi clocked revenue of $202 million and profit of $49 million, which grew to $275 million and $50 million in FY22, and $281 million and $41 million in FY23. In FY24, its revenue growth is expected to be over $300 million, a person with knowledge of the company said.

Growth track

Chowdhury said InMobi continues to grow. “There is a slackening as compared to 2021 and 2022, but the revenue is not dipping. 70-80% of our revenue comes from North America and that continues to grow. APAC, which historically, has not taken off in the programmatic side of the business, which is the more advanced form of advertising, has been somewhat slow, not for InMobi, but for the industry."

However, expanding scale may not be a cakewalk for InMobi, as for other digital advertising and commerce firms, as the global landscape for digital advertising shifts. Companies now spend 7.7% of revenue for marketing, down from 9.1% in 2023 and 10.5% in 2019, found a Gartner survey of 395 CMOs in North America and Europe. Alongside, European regulators have cracked down on the use of user data for targeted advertisements, making it harder for businesses like InMobi.

However, the growth of the digital advertisement business looked promising, an industry expert said.

“The market sentiment analysis for digital advertising exhibits different trajectories for different sectors. While the short-term sentiments look muted, the long-term outlook remains positive, projecting a robust recovery within the next few years," said Mukesh Kumar, associate partner at Redseer.

Bigger acquisitions

The company will make bigger acquisitions in the future, Tewari said, adding the company is "cash-rich".

“In the past, we acquired smaller assets -- sub $100 million, maybe sub-$75 million – in size. Going forward, we will be looking at acquiring larger companies," Tewari said, adding in future, it will likely make deals “somewhere around $500 million to a $1 billion."

Unless it is a tech-specialised company, smaller companies may not be relevant to InMobi. A larger company is more likely to make a difference to InMobi, within a two-year framework.

“Currently, we don't have an advertising stack for (digital) TV. It makes more sense for us to acquire instead of building it out," he said. Similarly, it may look at other areas within advertising stacks.

Tewari declined to comment on whether the acquisitions will be before its planned IPO or after.

Change of DNA

InMobi gets a fee when it arranges advertisements on Glance, like other third-party apps. Thus as Glance becomes bigger, some of the benefits will accrue to the parent as well. The ad tech business, where Softbank is an investor, has been profitable since 2016, reporting a 25-30% margin since then. Glance reported a loss of around $100 million in FY23, which is expected to halve or narrow to around $70 million in FY24. It reported revenues of around $40 million in FY23, which is expected to cross $100 million in FY24.

Unlike the core ad tech operation which is a business-to-business entity, Glance reaches customers' phones directly, which raises the potential to tap them for its advertising business.

“The best internet companies have a consumer business and an advertising business," Tewari said. “There is nothing beyond that.’ The shift was difficult, Tewari acknowledged.

“It was like a DNA change," Tewari said of the change from ad-tech to consumer and commerce business. “And those kind of DNA changes are quite hard to pull off. In a systematic way, we had to build the DNA of a consumer business, we had to build the DNA of a commerce business; we already had advertising."

Tewari, however, said that the core business has recovered from covid and will grow at 25-30% annually. Some of his optimism is also because InMobi has scaled up investments in Glance.

New learnings

Employees have had to retrain.

Multiple former and current employees spoke about a company-wide call in January, where employees were told to buck up.

"They were critical of the higher management and said that the company does not want any ‘paper pushers’ or managers that are not doing any real work," a former employee who attended the call said on the condition of anonymity. Employees were told that 5% of the staff would be let go. An InMobi spokesperson declined to comment on the call but noted that performance reviews were routine.

Glance has set a target to reach one billion phone users over the next three to four years.

InMobi acquired video platform Roposo in 2019, ecommerce company Shop 101 in 2021 and a gaming company Gambit in 2022. It Shop 101 with Roposo at the backend to present customers with a shopping experience on its vide platforms. This platform sees six million transactions a month, fetching annual revenue around $50 million, Tewari said. This revenue flows to Glance.

Challenges

“Both Glance and Roposo drive InMobi’s reach to hundreds of millions of consumers, helping the platform capture their behaviors, how they interact, communicate across languages, building richer social profiles, their on-device habits and more, which are great hooks for original equipment manufacturers, creators and above all the advertisers – its core target audience to drive top dollar for the ads," said Neil Shah, partner & vice president of research at Counterpoint Research.

But there are multiple challenges to this transition, Shah points out. “Challenges for InMobi stem from scaling the platform against the likes of bigger advertising competitors Meta, Google and others. These companies have multiple properties with greater scale, deeper integrations and advanced AI capabilities with Llama and Gemini respectively to make their platforms, engines more automated and intelligent," he said.

The second challenge is how InMobi expands the platform to other geographies and segments, he said. "Thirdly, there are other integrated players with greater scale and similar ambitions in terms of Jio, which could be a partner as well as its biggest competitor in future. Fourthly, with the company looking to go public next year, it would be interesting to see how its R&D and earnings stack against global giants such as Meta, Google, TikTok and Affle," Shah added.

Currently, most of the commerce around Roposo and Glance is around apparel, gadgetry and "a lot of quirky products" with an average price of ₹800-900," Tewari said.

AI agenda

A key priority for Tewari is to get its strategy on artificial intelligence right. The company isin the process of tying up with a large US AI-led tech company, which will power its next version of Glance in the US.

Crucially, most of the content developed on Roposo is done by artificial intelligence, lowering the cost of content creation. “The cost of a creator is too high to build a sustainable business unless you are Tiktok or, of course, Facebook or (the likes). And we said, we are going to go after creating content through machines," he said.

An average Glance consumer spends around 19 minutes on the locked screen, and sometimes make purchases. So far, the company has commercialized Glance only in India and to an extent in Indonesia.

It launched in the US earlier this year and a partnership with a US company later this month is expected to give the company a major boost.

“That number (of customers with Glance) will get to a billion lock screens in the next three years. We are going to generate content on the locked screens in a way that has never been done before," Tewari said.

As Glance turns profitable thanks to the high-margin US market, it could become even larger than the core ad-tech business, Tewari said. The growth paths for both units are crucial as the company as it moves from being an adtech business to a consumer focussed advertising and commerce business.