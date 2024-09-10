“In the past 18 months or so, I think the larger narrative just at a macro level is that in 2020, covid-19 happened, and then businesses came online. At InMobi, the nature of the business is demand-driven -- As the economy grows, our business also starts to see growth. What has happened is post-pandemic, as businesses have arrived at a new normal, so you are not getting the massive growth that you were seeing in 2021-22 possibly. So, InMobi as a business is also following that," Chowdhury said.