InMobi's Glance to acquire Shop101, to launch influencer-led commerce platform

"We feel very strongly that mobile shopping and commerce is going to transform in many ways where there is going to be an interesting intersection of creators, content and commerce, which will come together...the acquisition will allow us to leverage their (Shop101) entire e-commerce technology and do this globally eventually on Glance and Roposo," Piyush Shah, Co-Founder of InMobi Group, and Glance President and COO, told PTI.