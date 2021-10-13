InMobi’s Roposo pivots from short videos to live commerce

He also noted that live video will bring in a new way of ad-targeting for social platforms. Short-video platforms have so far been driven by TikTok’s interest-based recommendations, which understand what users engage with and recommend videos accordingly. With live commerce, the targeting mechanisms will change to an “influence-graph", which not only engages users for consuming content but also coaxes them to buy. “It’s the influence to buying graph that we’re creating, which is very different from classical content recommendation," he said.