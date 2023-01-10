Innocean India appoints Santosh Kumar as the new COO

Innocean India appoints Santosh Kumar as the new COO1 min read . 04:29 PM IST
Marketing and communication strategy company, Innocean India, announced the appointment of Santosh Kumar as its Chief Operating Officer (COO) on Tuesday. The company look towards capitalizing on the extensive experience of Santosh in helping traditional advertising agencies and brands become digital-first organizations.
“He had a unique blend of corporate and start-up experience that not only helped in devising growth strategies and effectively managing businesses at scale but also in executing with precision and innovation," the company said in a press release.
Before joining Innocean India, Santosh Kumar was based in Singapore and ran his own consulting company that claimed to help traditional advertising agencies and brands transform into digital-first organizations by building digital capabilities and centers of excellence to meet current and future needs in South East Asia and India markets.
“We are delighted to welcome Santosh at a critical juncture in our operations. Besides bringing a wealth of experience in all aspects of the digital marketing business, Santosh also possesses demonstrated leadership abilities, which are vital assets for a company like Innocean that is rapidly evolving to provide holistic brand and consumer experiences, not just advertising," Hak-No Yun, Managing Director, Innocean India said.
"We are confident Santosh’s in-depth knowledge and experience will prove invaluable as we progress towards becoming one of India’s leading integrated marketing agencies," the MD added.
“I am thrilled to join Innocean at this exciting time of transformation and help guide the agency towards becoming a modern, forward-thinking company that delivers comprehensive brand experiences. With digital, data, and creativity at the core of our operations, I will put my best efforts to position Innocean as one of India's top advertising and communication agencies by building world-class digital and integrated marketing capabilities," said Santosh Kumar.
According to Innocean, Santosh has a track record of success in large corporates as well as entrepreneurship, having previously founded successful start-ups like Mangodata and Webitude. He was also instrumental in driving the digital transformation of HT media and establishing Zenith Optimedia's digital division.
With a wealth of experience working in domestic and international markets, including Singapore, Southeast Asia, and the Middle East, he has worked with over 100 top brands such as Indigo Airlines, Pepsi, HT, HP, and Nestle to name a few, the company said.