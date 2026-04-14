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Innomotics to deepen India play post acquisition of Siemens' motor biz

Rwit Ghosh
2 min read14 Apr 2026, 02:47 PM IST
Innomotics GmbH chief executive Michael Reichle.
Innomotics GmbH chief executive Michael Reichle.
Summary

The acquisition is part of Innomotics' long-term plan to bring its core business lines into the fold, since its split from Siemens in 2023.

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Germany-based electric motor and large-drive systems maker Innomotics GmbH looks to deepen its India presence as it enters the final leg of the proposed acquisition of Siemens Ltd's domestic low-voltage motor business, according to a top executive at the company.

Germany-based electric motor and large-drive systems maker Innomotics GmbH looks to deepen its India presence as it enters the final leg of the proposed acquisition of Siemens Ltd's domestic low-voltage motor business, according to a top executive at the company.

“This more or less completes our portfolio and the carve-out from Siemens in a long-planned exercise. It makes us much stronger in India,” chief executive Michael Reichle told Mint.

“This more or less completes our portfolio and the carve-out from Siemens in a long-planned exercise. It makes us much stronger in India,” chief executive Michael Reichle told Mint.

In December, Innomotics announced that it would acquire Siemens' low-voltage and geared-motor business in India for 2,200 crore. The deal is expected to close in June this year.

Also Read | Kluisz rebrands as Nava, raises $21.7 million to build AI neocloud platform

The acquisition is a part of the manufacturer's long-term plan to bring its core business lines into the fold, since its split from Siemens in 2023. Innomotics was acquired by New York-based private equity firm KPS Capital Partners in 2024 in a transaction valued at €3.5 billion (approximately $3.8 billion).

The acquired business posted operating revenue of 967 crore and profit from operations of 35 crore for the year ended September 2025.

Manufacturing Push

The deal comes at a time when India is seeing a manufacturing wave across industries, and the country aims to raise its manufacturing sector's share of GDP from 17% to 21% over seven years. Innomotics expects this to drive demand for industrial motors and automation systems.

The company, which works with players across mining, steel, oil and gas, and water, expects its India business to grow at around 8% annually post-acquisition, with the country currently contributing about 6% to its global revenue. The company's annual revenue exceeded €3 billion in 2024.

The CEO said the mining sector was leading the charge in adopting electric motors into its workflows, followed by the metal production sector. “There's a huge demand for minerals, followed by metal production for infrastructure buildout that's currently happening in the country.”

Also Read | Explainer | Anthropic biotech bet and AI's growing importance for Indian pharma

While the oil and gas market has been comparatively slow to adopt electric motors, Innomotics' clients are making a concentrated push to move to electrified motors.

A key focus area is “local-for-local” manufacturing, scaling production in India while integrating local procurement into global supply chains, Reichle said.

“We're localising our manufacturing lines here…On the one hand, we want to scale up the business lines that we manufacture in the country. Secondly, we want to use the procurement setup from the local production line internationally,” he said.

While the company declined to provide details on its India order book, it said that its manufacturing facilities were operating at full capacity and that it was on track to beat its targets for the first half of the current year.

Globally, the industrial motors market was valued at $21.29 billion in 2024 and is forecast to reach $28.17 billion by 2029, growing at a compound annual growth rate of 4.8%, according to Mordor Intelligence, with Asia-Pacific commanding nearly 52% of the demand.

Also Read | Bay Capital enlists tech veterans for new ₹1,500 cr growth fund
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Meet the Author

Rwit Ghosh

Rwit is a correspondent at Mint covering India’s burgeoning startup ecosystem and the venture capitaRead more

l and private equity firms that back them. Sitting out of Bengaluru, he writes on the new-age tech businesses that the city and the rest of the country seems to continuously be birthing.<br><br> While Rwit’s interests lie in covering the new wave of deeptech, AI, SaaS and consumer tech businesses, he’ll write on consumer brands and fintech (if someone repeatedly explains these sectors to him).<br><br> When he’s not scrolling through the Indian startup forums on Reddit, Rwit is usually trying to figure out early signs of what’s to come next in the ecosystem. As a result, he’s been early to spot trends like VCs becoming more active in backing deeptech, funding bottlenecks for agentic AI startups and a potential revival in edtech through AI. <br><br>Prior to his ongoing stint at Mint, Rwit worked at NDTV Profit as a social media producer while also working on his own stories for the TV channel after he graduated from the Asian College of Journalism in Chennai. <br><br>When he’s not working on stories, he can be found trying to figure out where he should go to eat next in Bengaluru, or what his next tattoo should look like. If you see him in the wild, you should ask him how he pronounces his name. He’s definitely not tired of being asked about it.

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Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeCompaniesNewsInnomotics to deepen India play post acquisition of Siemens' motor biz

Innomotics to deepen India play post acquisition of Siemens' motor biz

Rwit Ghosh
2 min read14 Apr 2026, 02:47 PM IST
Innomotics GmbH chief executive Michael Reichle.
Innomotics GmbH chief executive Michael Reichle.
Summary

The acquisition is part of Innomotics' long-term plan to bring its core business lines into the fold, since its split from Siemens in 2023.

Gift this article

Germany-based electric motor and large-drive systems maker Innomotics GmbH looks to deepen its India presence as it enters the final leg of the proposed acquisition of Siemens Ltd's domestic low-voltage motor business, according to a top executive at the company.

Germany-based electric motor and large-drive systems maker Innomotics GmbH looks to deepen its India presence as it enters the final leg of the proposed acquisition of Siemens Ltd's domestic low-voltage motor business, according to a top executive at the company.

“This more or less completes our portfolio and the carve-out from Siemens in a long-planned exercise. It makes us much stronger in India,” chief executive Michael Reichle told Mint.

“This more or less completes our portfolio and the carve-out from Siemens in a long-planned exercise. It makes us much stronger in India,” chief executive Michael Reichle told Mint.

In December, Innomotics announced that it would acquire Siemens' low-voltage and geared-motor business in India for 2,200 crore. The deal is expected to close in June this year.

Also Read | Kluisz rebrands as Nava, raises $21.7 million to build AI neocloud platform

The acquisition is a part of the manufacturer's long-term plan to bring its core business lines into the fold, since its split from Siemens in 2023. Innomotics was acquired by New York-based private equity firm KPS Capital Partners in 2024 in a transaction valued at €3.5 billion (approximately $3.8 billion).

The acquired business posted operating revenue of 967 crore and profit from operations of 35 crore for the year ended September 2025.

Manufacturing Push

The deal comes at a time when India is seeing a manufacturing wave across industries, and the country aims to raise its manufacturing sector's share of GDP from 17% to 21% over seven years. Innomotics expects this to drive demand for industrial motors and automation systems.

The company, which works with players across mining, steel, oil and gas, and water, expects its India business to grow at around 8% annually post-acquisition, with the country currently contributing about 6% to its global revenue. The company's annual revenue exceeded €3 billion in 2024.

The CEO said the mining sector was leading the charge in adopting electric motors into its workflows, followed by the metal production sector. “There's a huge demand for minerals, followed by metal production for infrastructure buildout that's currently happening in the country.”

Also Read | Explainer | Anthropic biotech bet and AI's growing importance for Indian pharma

While the oil and gas market has been comparatively slow to adopt electric motors, Innomotics' clients are making a concentrated push to move to electrified motors.

A key focus area is “local-for-local” manufacturing, scaling production in India while integrating local procurement into global supply chains, Reichle said.

“We're localising our manufacturing lines here…On the one hand, we want to scale up the business lines that we manufacture in the country. Secondly, we want to use the procurement setup from the local production line internationally,” he said.

While the company declined to provide details on its India order book, it said that its manufacturing facilities were operating at full capacity and that it was on track to beat its targets for the first half of the current year.

Globally, the industrial motors market was valued at $21.29 billion in 2024 and is forecast to reach $28.17 billion by 2029, growing at a compound annual growth rate of 4.8%, according to Mordor Intelligence, with Asia-Pacific commanding nearly 52% of the demand.

Also Read | Bay Capital enlists tech veterans for new ₹1,500 cr growth fund
Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Rwit Ghosh

Rwit is a correspondent at Mint covering India’s burgeoning startup ecosystem and the venture capitaRead more

l and private equity firms that back them. Sitting out of Bengaluru, he writes on the new-age tech businesses that the city and the rest of the country seems to continuously be birthing.<br><br> While Rwit’s interests lie in covering the new wave of deeptech, AI, SaaS and consumer tech businesses, he’ll write on consumer brands and fintech (if someone repeatedly explains these sectors to him).<br><br> When he’s not scrolling through the Indian startup forums on Reddit, Rwit is usually trying to figure out early signs of what’s to come next in the ecosystem. As a result, he’s been early to spot trends like VCs becoming more active in backing deeptech, funding bottlenecks for agentic AI startups and a potential revival in edtech through AI. <br><br>Prior to his ongoing stint at Mint, Rwit worked at NDTV Profit as a social media producer while also working on his own stories for the TV channel after he graduated from the Asian College of Journalism in Chennai. <br><br>When he’s not working on stories, he can be found trying to figure out where he should go to eat next in Bengaluru, or what his next tattoo should look like. If you see him in the wild, you should ask him how he pronounces his name. He’s definitely not tired of being asked about it.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeCompaniesNewsInnomotics to deepen India play post acquisition of Siemens' motor biz
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