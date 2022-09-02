Innovaccer fires nearly 100 staff amid financial crisis

Healthtech unicorn Innovaccer has fired nearly 100 employees as it is facing a financial downturn, said two people close to the matter. Most of those laid off were from the tech and operations team, the people cited above said requesting anonymity. Innovaccer is planning to shut part of its business, the people said, without elaborating. The startup has given a severance package to the affected staff, they added.

