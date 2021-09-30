InnoVen Capital hits first close of 740 cr for maiden Indian venture debt fund

“India is now home to 50+ unicorns and the third-largest venture eco-system globally. Over the years, we have been fortunate to partner with some of the best founders and start-ups, including 17 that have achieved a unicorn status. Our portfolio companies have raised over US $20 Billion of external capital and now valued at over US $70 Billion. We are thankful to our anchor investors for demonstrating their confidence in the team and look forward to bring in other investors as well," said Ashish Sharma, Managing Partner of InnoVen Capital.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}