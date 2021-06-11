BENGALURU: Enterprise payments solution provider Innoviti has announced the appointment of Prasad Sonavane as its chief revenue officer – Partner Ecosystem Development.

In his new role, Sonavane will be heading Innoviti’s partner ecosystem and will be responsible to drive the company’s growth and profitability by forging partnerships and alliances with enterprise customers.

With 25 years of experience, Sonavane has worked across functions of sales, marketing, and partnerships for industries including payment networks, information sales, and fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG).

“Partnerships and alliances will play a pivotal role in implementing our growth strategy and we are delighted to have Prasad onboard to own this mandate. Prasad’s expertise and vast knowledge will help enhance the value for all our bank and brand partners. His deep experience in building and nurturing partnerships will be an asset that blends well with Innoviti’s vision using technology to help merchants large and small get an equal opportunity to fuel their growth," said Amrita Malik, co-founder and chief business Officer – New Business Initiatives, Innoviti.

Earlier, he was heading the risk management solutions and data monetization verticals at Dun & Bradstreet. Prior to that, Sonavane was associated with American Express where he held various leadership roles in merchant acquiring, strategic alliances, consumer card issuing, and corporate card lending businesses.

Sonavane has also worked with other leading brands including Asian Paints, Titan, and Lintas.

“It is an honor and a matter of pride to be joining the leadership team of Innoviti. The company leads the way in using technology to set new benchmarks for how retail businesses can seamlessly and cost-effectively leverage their payment acceptance processing infrastructure into genuine drivers of business growth," said Prasad Sonavane, chief revenue officer, partner ecosystem development, Innoviti.

In June last year, Innoviti had raised its Series C funding led by Netherlands-based FMO: Entrepreneurial Development Bank, Netherlands and US-based venture capital firm, Bessemer Venture Partners, USA.

