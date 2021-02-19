Inox Air Products to invest ₹2000 crore to expand capacity

Mumbai: Inox Air Products, India’s largest manufacturer of industrial and medical gases, will invest ₹2,000 crore to build eight new air separation units across the country, a company official said on Friday.

"We already have 44 of these units and we are adding eight more units. We would be funding this expansion through a mix of debt and equity in equal proportion," said Siddharth Jain, Director, Inox Air Products.

These new plants will be located in proximity of high demand growth areas in the states of Gujarat, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal.

The plants will produce liquid oxygen, liquid nitrogen and liquid argon and will be commissioned during the course of FY22 to FY24.

The company said that the bulk availability of industrial and medical gases will ensure constant supplies for electronic manufacturing, pharmaceutical sector, besides helping iron, steel and automobile industries to ramp up their production capacities.

The projects will generate more than 1000 direct and indirect employment opportunities in their respective regions, added Jain.

With a combined capacity to manufacture more than 1500 Tons Per Day (TPD) of liquid gases, the expansion will take INOXAP’s total liquid gases production to 4800 TPD by 2024.

It currently manufactures 3300 TPD of liquid gases across 44 locations in the country. During covid, the company catered to more than 60% of the total Medical Oxygen demand in the country.

"All our units have been running 24x7 to ensure a continuous production and uninterrupted supply of Medical Oxygen to more than 800 hospitals nationwide through a dedicated fleet of 550 transport tanks," said Jain, adding that the medical oxygen demand had peaked to 4X of pre-covid level in September 2020 but in February 2021 is down to 2X.

"Demand for both, medical and industrial gases will go up and our expansion will help us meet the growing demand, he said.

