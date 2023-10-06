Inox Air to bet ₹500 cr on gases for chip fabs

NEW DELHI : Inox Air Products Pvt. Ltd, India’s largest industrial gas producer, is planning to invest ₹300-500 crore to build ultra-high purification facilities and a supply chain for gases used by semiconductor fabrication facilities in India.

Inox Air Products managing director Siddharth Jain said that the investments are being made in a small way this year and will be scaled up going forward in tandem with the demand which will be generated by semiconductor fabrication companies that will set up their facilities in the country in the coming years.

“We have already begun the investment of purifying the raw gases that are already available in India today—oxygen, nitrogen, argon, helium, nitrous oxide, methane, silane and ammonia. These are the basic gases for which we are putting in the infrastructure to convert them to ultra-high purity," he said.

Chip fabrication requires 50 different and extremely pure gases, of which only eight are available in the raw form in India. The rest 42 need to be imported, and the infrastructure needed to transport and store all the gases is also imported. Jain said that while the investments are not immediately required, they will be needed for the long term since India was attracting chipmakers like Micron to set up chip assembly, testing, monitoring and packaging units or ATMP and eventually chip fabs locally. He added that Inox AP, as a raw materials provider to chip fabs and solar cell makers, was in discussions with several chip fabs and ATMP units that were evaluating India for setting up shop.

“Looking at the players we are talking to today, just us and the players we are talking to only in the electronic (semiconductors) segment, if everything goes to plan and all the investments happen, it (capex or investments) should be between ₹300 crore and ₹500 crore," Jain said in response to a question on the additional capex that would be required. The company announced a ₹3,000 crore capex plan earlier this year for setting up 10 manufacturing sites by FY25.

Jain added that investments for setting up local production of the eight gases would be much higher, and local availability of the remaining 42 gases would determine the capex that Inox AP would need in the long run.

“The first fab will have to depend on imported gases. If two or three fabs get announced, then we will start the technology tie-ups and get those people to come here," he added.

“Now, while we make investments that would only be in the initial phase for the supply chain, infrastructure would continue to be imported because the volumes currently do not justify greenfield investment in manufacturing a lot of these speciality gases," he said.

Inox AP, 50% owned by US-based Air Products, is also planning to supply to solar cell makers such as Adani Group and Jupiter International, which have already chalked out plans for gigawatt-scale solar fabs in India. The company has already signed a 20-year agreement with First Solar, a leading American solar technology company, for designing, engineering, installation and operations of a cryogenic nitrogen generator to supply high-purity nitrogen. It is separately investing ₹1300 crore for setting up air separation units for Tata Steel.

