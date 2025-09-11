Inox Clean arm to acquire 640 MW hybrid power portfolio of Evergreen Group

Inox Neo Energies Ltd is expanding its clean-power pipeline with a 640-MW hybrid acquisition from the Evergreen Group. The deal strengthens its position in India’s renewable race and comes as parent Inox Clean Energy Ltd prepares a ₹6,000-crore initial public offering (IPO) to fuel growth.

On Thursday, Inox Neo Energies announced the execution of definitive agreements with Evergreen Group companies—Evergreen Power Mauritius Pvt Ltd and Evergreen Renewables Pvt. Ltd—to acquire its portfolio of wind-solar hybrid projects aggregating 640 MW of contracted capacity.

However, financial details of the transaction were not divulged.

The projects are being implemented under various special purpose vehicles of the Evergreen Group through its holding companies, said the statement. The transaction covers five hybrid projects across Maharashtra, contracted under tenders by SJVN Ltd and NTPC Ltd. The projects will be connected through CTUIL 400/220 kV substations in Maharashtra.

“This acquisition marks another step forward in our mission to deliver clean, reliable, and affordable renewable energy at scale," said Bharat Saxena, chief executive officer and whole-time director, Inox Clean Energy. “Partnering with Evergreen Group allows us to combine our development expertise with high-quality assets that will accelerate India’s energy transition.”

inoX Clean eyes growth amid IPO plans The acquisition will strengthen Inox Clean’s renewable energy pipeline and align with India’s target of achieving 500 GW of non-fossil fuel capacity by 2030, Saxena added.

Inox Clean, is a part of the INOXGFL Group, and is the holding company for the renewables independent power producer (IPP) business held under Inox Neo Energies and solar manufacturing business under Inox Solar.

The development comes at a time when Inox Clean is preparing for an initial public offering (IPO). In July, the company filed for its public offering targeting to raise over ₹6,000 crore. A major part of the proposed offer will be a fresh issue.

According to the company website, Inox Neo Energies aims to achieve an installed capacity of at least 3 GW hybrid renewable energy over the next two-three years.

The company currently has 107 MW of operational wind capacity and is developing large-scale hybrid projects, for which it has awarded or is in process of awarding turnkey contracts to players, including Inox Wind, Inox Solar and third-party solar engineering, procurement and construction players.

