Inox Clean Energy acquires 300 MWp of operational solar projects from SunSource Energy for ₹1,000 crore

The acquisition will add scale to Inox Clean’s renewable portfolio. According to a report by CareEdge Ratings in June, the company had an operational capacity of 157 MW, of which 107 MW was solar and 50 MW was wind. As of June 2025, it had 400 MW of capacity under construction, added the report, in which CareEdge assigned a 'stable' rating to a long-term bank facility of Inox Clean worth ₹190 crore. The agency said its rating was supported by long-term revenue visibility on account of the presence of long-term PPAs (up to 25 years) at fixed tariffs with reputed counterparties such as Gujarat Fluorochemicals and Solar Energy Corporation of India for the majority of the currently operational and under-construction renewable-energy assets.